Overprescribing antibiotics likely more harmful than useful
BRITISH researchers have shown that administering more than two doses of antibiotics to children a year increases resistance to treatments for respiratory infections by 30 per cent.
According to the World Health Organization, antibiotic resistance has become “one of the biggest threats to global health, food security, and development today”.
And a new study conducted by researchers from Oxford, Southampton, and Cardiff universities, published in the British Journal of General Practice, examined data for more than 250,000 preschool children in the UK (aged one to five years).
The team of researchers analysed the rate of antibiotic treatments prescribed to children to treat acute respiratory tract infections (RTIs) involving coughs, sore throats, or earaches.
Their results showed that, of the 114,329 children who received antibiotic treatment for acute respiratory infections, those who were prescribed more than two courses of antibiotics in the previous year demonstrated greater resistance to treatment and were more frequently admitted to hospital.
“When children receive more antibiotics their likelihood of re-consulting a health professional is affected and increases clinical workload, even though the majority of RTIs in children are viral, self-limiting, and would not be expected to have benefited from antibiotic treatment,” noted lead author Oliver van Hecke from the University of Oxford.
This new research aims to promote awareness of the fact that children can recover from a cold or earache without receiving a course of antibiotics. The authors point out that “large-scale observational studies in primary care settings are...needed to improve understanding of the mechanisms underlying response failure [and] how these may be addressed to minimise unnecessary antibiotic prescribing and use”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy