Parenting a new baby in COVID times

WE spend a lot of time indoors with a young baby, and COVID-19 makes it much more intense. It is completely normal to feel isolated, overwhelmed, anxious, and scared for you and your baby, and these parenting tips from UNICEF should help.

Sharing is caring

•Use social media, phone calls and anything at your

disposal to reach out and connect with others.

•Take turns with others to care for your baby. Take time for YOU.

•Sleep when your baby sleeps so you have energy.

Communicating with your baby

•Follow your baby's lead by copying or mirroring.

•Repeat and react to their babble or words.

•Use your child's name when you speak to your baby.

•Use words to describe what your baby is doing.

Learning with your baby

•Make their environment interesting.

•Babies respond to stimulation.

•Let your baby explore the world through the five

senses.

Babies learn through play

•Get to your baby's level and make sure they can see

and hear you.

•Play peek-a-boo, sing songs or lullabies, stack blocks

or cups.

•Make music together: banging on pots, playing with

rattlers, shaking jars with beans.

•Share books together — even at a very early age!

Describe what is happening in the pictures. Let your

baby explore books with all of the senses.

When babies cry

•Respond to your baby immediately.

•Check to see what is making your baby cry.

•Swaddling or gently rocking can help calm your baby.

•Singing a lullaby or playing soft music can be soothing.

•Keep calm and take a break! You can place your baby

in a safe place on their back and then walk away. Be

sure to check on your baby every five to 10 minutes.

•If you think your baby is injured or ill, call a health

service provider or visit a clinic.

Be gentle with your children as they learn, but also with yourself as the parent!

Just because something didn't go well today or you lost your temper, this doesn't define who you are as a parent. Remind yourself of the things you did well today, even if they may seem small.