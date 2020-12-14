Parents tell whether they would let their children get the COVID vaccine

APPROXIMATELY 450,000 Jamaicans are to be immunised against COVID-19 next year when the first batch of vaccines is expected to be shipped to the island, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has reported.

The vaccine will be administered to 16 per cent of the population, with health officials and seniors being identified as priority. When it does become available to the entire family, parents will be left to answer whether they will allow their children to be inoculated. We asked a few beforehand, and this was their reaction.

Gavin, dad of three:

Yes, yes, and yes. Any parent who has vaccinated their kids against all the other diseases, shouldn't have an ounce of trepidation about this newest vaccine. They all come with side effects — what's important is protecting the kids, and not letting rumours and fear get in the way of common sense.

Joseph, dad of two:

Yes indeed. I'd like for my entire family to start travelling again, and the vaccine will give me some reassurance, especially with my two-year-old. I only wish it could get here faster, and trust me, if I hear that it's been given out in abundance somewhere else before it gets to Jamaica, I'll pack up everybody and hop on a plane to go get it!

Christine, mom of four:

I'd wait and see what happens with the guinea pig group in Jamaica first, then I'd go for it if all goes well. I wouldn't want my children to be among the first set to be vaccinated though, but I understand that vaccines save lives.

Amelia, mom of one:

My daughter stays at home so I would be reluctant to allow her to get it, but I would get it myself because my work means that I interact with a lot of people. I work in the health field so I will probably be among the first set of people to get immunised.

Siovaughn, mom of two:

No way. I see this in the same way I see the flu vaccine — I'm not giving them anything that will only work against one strain of a virus, and that I don't think has been properly researched.

Jaci, mom of one:

We'll be first in the line. Vaccines are about protection. I don't want to be worrying so much over every little touch or sneeze, so the vaccine will give me some peace of mind.