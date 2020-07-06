Picture Perfect birthdays

Baby Steps

Belated happy birthday Look who's all of four years old! Mommy's miracle baby, Micah-Alex, turned four on June 30. Mommy wishes for you long life, good health and great success. Love you honey. Belated happy birthday Belated happy birthday greetings to our beautiful daughter Nyra-Nique Callum, who celebrated her birthday on July 1. Love from mom & dad, brother Ny'Andre , grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, godmother and other relatives and friends. Happy birthday Birthday greetings to Rishona Bell, who celebrates her big day on July 7. Love from mom, dad and sister Brianna. You're beautiful like a rainbow!

