Picture Perfect - Zlatan turns three

Happy third birthday to Zlatan Otto. GQ, are you ready? CALLING ALL PARENTS Is your child just the cutest? Send us their photos and we'll help them shine. E-mail clarkep@jamaicaobserver.com , or drop the photos off at Jamaica Observer, 40-421/2 Beechwood Ave, Kingston 5.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT