Picture Perfect kids

Baby Steps

BELATED HAPPY BIRTHDAY JadaKaye Brown celebrated her fifth birthday on September 15. She's precious and loved by everyone. BELATED HAPPY BIRTHDAY Belated happy birthday to sweet little Saige Porteous, who celebrated her day on September 11. Love coming from daddy, mummy, brother, sister, aunt, uncle and grandparents CALLING ALL PARENTS Is your child just the cutest? Send us their photos and we'll help them shine. E-mail clarkep@jamaicaobserver.com, or drop the photos off at Jamaica Observer, 40-421/2 Beechwood Ave, Kingston 5.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT