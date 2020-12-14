Picture Perfect kids

Hi!

Kaylam Wright loves his little toy.

Belated happy birthday

Ti-Andra Brown celebrated her second birthday on December 4.

Happy birthday

Seon Lee was born on December 20, 2019. Birthday greetings coming from mom, dad, brother, aunt, uncle, grandparents, godparents, and other relatives and friends.

Happy birthday

Joshua Smith was born on December 19, 2019. Birthday greetings coming from mom, dad, aunts, uncles, grandparents, godparents, and other relatives and friends.

CALLING ALL PARENTS

Is your child just the cutest? Send us their photos and we'll help them shine. E-mail clarkep@jamaicaobserver.com, or drop the photos off at Jamaica Observer, 40-421/2 Beechwood Ave, Kingston 5.