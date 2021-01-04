Picture Perfect kids

Happy Santa

Dax Patterson, the happy young Santa, celebrates Christmas Day with is parents Daren and Stephanie.

Christmas babies

1. Mom Ceanique Jones poses with baby Remiquea Mckenzie who was born on Christmas Eve. Looking is Dadrian Duncan, brand ambassadors for Cari-med group, which presented the baby with goodies. Little Remiquea was born at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital.

2. Elise Fairweather Blackwood, director of nursing service at Victoria Jubilee, hands Tracy-Ann Jackson her baby boy, Magnus Alphonso Jackson, who was born on Christmas day.

Belated happy birthday

Belated happy birthday to three-nager Keijhaine. Mommy Kerrian says “thanks for being our favorite heart!”

