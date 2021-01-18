Picture Perfect kids

Cutie pie

Little De'Zion Mattis is a cutie pie.

Gifts galore

Chance Vassell celebrated his birthday on January 11, and what great gifts he got!

LET US MEET YOUR BABY

Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us baby's birthdate, about their favourites, personality, and your wish for the future. E-mail clarkep@ jamaicaobserver.com.