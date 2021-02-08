Picture Perfect - Belated happy birthday

Kelsie, two years ago, February 5, I gave birth to you. I look at you now and I am amazed at how much you have learned already.

The way you play, explore, and laugh is so special.

We wish for you to love life and never stop dreaming. May beauty and happiness surround you today and always. May the Lord continue to guide your path.

Greetings from mommy, daddy, sister Cataleya, grandma, grandpa, cousins, and aunty. We all love you Kelz.

