Playful Caliyah

Caliyah Cunningham was born January 18, 2019.

Likes: She loves kicking her feet in a playful way and loves to smile.

Mood: Doesn't cry a lot and sleeps all through the night.

Favourites: Knows a Pepsi bottle when she sees it. Loves her porridge.

Parents' wish: Her parents, Eric Cunningham and Sashaine Henry, wish for her to grow with love and happiness and to fulfil her purpose in life.

