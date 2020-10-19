Preparing your home for baby

PREPARING your home to either welcome a new baby, or help a baby transition to being a toddler, is something you have to plan and execute well, to ensure baby's safety and the happiness of everyone in the household. It's not just about childproofing unsafe areas in the home, but there's a whole emotional transition that needs to be adopted by every member of the household.

Here are some tips for preparing your home for your baby.

1. Have a family talk

Everyone who lives in your household and who will engage with your baby needs to know what is expected of them. Tell your spouse what is expected of him, and tell the other children what they can and can't do, as well as how they will be expected to help with, and protect the baby.

The children will need to know that the new baby is an addition, not a replacement. They will need to understand the importance of having fun while being quiet to allow mom and the baby to rest.

2. Clean the house

A baby's immune system at birth is very weak. This makes them susceptible to numerous infections. In order to protect them, it is important to clean the house and get rid of as many unwanted parasites as possible that may be lurking in the corners.

3. Baby-proof your house

Naturally, children are inquisitive about their environment, and since they are oblivious to the many dangers that exist, parents have to create a safe place for them. Extension cords and other appliance cords strung across a room, wall sockets, sharp edges and bits of glass are not baby-friendly. Don't procrastinate with these things.

4. Outfit the baby's room

The baby's room should be the safest place. You should ensure that there is no hazard to your child. Create a checklist to address all possibilities. Make sure that you do adequate research and get advice from the right professionals when choosing the appropriate room colour, furniture, crib bedding, toys and other accessories.

5. Bank on your support system

A new baby will mean additional responsibilities, and you'll need the support whether there are other children in the picture or not. Don't hesitate to accept help from trusted family members and friends. Create a schedule to prevent overburdening a particular family member. Relatives and friends can also help with your other children so that they don't feel neglected.

6. Make allowances for your pet

Your pet is as much a part of your family as anyone else. Before the baby comes, let the animal be checked by a vet. Also, consider the animal's temperament. Is it friendly? Could it pose a potential risk to the baby? Knowing these things will help you to make the right decisions.

7. Prepare that car seat too

Part of preparing your home for baby means preparing for car rides too. The right car seat is one of those essential first things that you should prepare. Learn how to buckle it properly into the car, how to remove it in a hurry, when to turn it front facing, and when you will need an upgrade.

8. Adjust for the ages

A plain coloured nursery may be OK for a newborn baby, but when the baby gets to the toddler stage, you will need to up the ante. Paint over in brighter colours and invest in wall decals, stickers and educational art to tease their brains. The same goes for toys, and this is why you should invest in just a few key pieces, and not a lot of toys. As the child grows, you will need toys that match each stage of their development.