Preventing and treating diaper rash
Baby Steps
ANY baby can get diaper rash, and its presence is not necessarily an indication that the parent isn't exercising the best care. In fact, something as simple as sensitive skin, using the wrong diaper, or using inadequate barrier cream can leave your baby with red, irritated skin.
Babies by their very nature are prone to skin irritation, and the important thing is that you as the parent are quick to act if you suspect, or encounter diaper rash.
Diaper rash is a rash that is located on the buttocks of an infant, characterised by redness, irritation and inflammation which cause discomfort to the baby. It could prolong for a few days, and even return after you think you've cleared it up.
Common causes
• Ill-fitting and tight diapers which can predispose to chafing and irritation of the skin
• Prolonged contact with stool and/or urine
• Conditions such as diarrhoea or frequent bowel movements
• Sensitivity of skin to products such as lotions, powders, wipes, diapers, as well as detergents and fabric softeners used to launder cloth diapers
• Sensitive skin conditions such as dermatitis or eczema
• With the introduction of complementary foods and solids there may be a noted increase in diaper rash as the chemical contents of stool changes.
Prevention and cure
There are a variety of prevention and treatment methods which parents can explore, including:
• Frequent diaper changes even if only soiled with urine.
• Using appropriately-sized diapers.
• Avoiding heavily scented lotions and powders.
• Using gentle detergents or bath products with warm water.
• Limiting the use of wipes during an outbreak.
• Airing and/or patting dry the infant's buttocks if possible.
• Using a barrier cream which can be zinc oxide or petroleum-based.
•Investing in a good diaper. Avoid brands that saturate too easily, and which don't keep baby dry.
•Many parents swear by the vinegar or baking soda treatment. Add a couple teaspoons of baking soda or vinegar to the bathtub of warm water and soak the baby.
•Do not apply diaper rash cream to broken skin, as happens in extreme diaper rash cases, nor should you use wipes with alcohol, as this will aggravate the skin.
•Do not use baby powder or cornstarch on the rash. These will build up and cause bacteria to grow.
•Note that a diaper rash, if untreated, could develop into thrush, and the baby may need antifungal cream.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy