Run for a cause — the little people edition

THE streets of New Kingston came to life on Sunday, February 16 when over 25,000 people came out in support of the annual charity road race — the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run. The event successfully raised over $55.3 million for three beneficiaries — Bustamante Hospital for Children Special Care Nursery, Clifton Boys' Home, and Savanna-la-Mar Hospital.

The very young to young at heart were represented as they ran, walked and wheeled for the cause.

Here we feature some little ones as they had fun along the race route.