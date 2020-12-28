Sagicor brings Christmas cheer to adopted schools
THE little ones at Sagicor Foundation's three newly adopted schools — Cornwall Gardens Basic School in Montego Bay, St James; Sligoville Early Childhood Institution (ECI) in St Catherine; and Beeston Spring ECI in Whitehouse, Westmoreland were a picture of joy when they were visited by the Sagicor team last week and presented with special Christmas gifts.
Each school was provided with a Christmas tree and the children were all presented with two gifts — a learning item and a toy.
