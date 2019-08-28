Sagicor campers cook up a storm

AS part of Sagicor Group Jamaica's 2019 summer camp programme, Sagicor team members joined the campers to showcase their cooking skills in a 'Cook with Me' competition on Friday, August 16. The competition, which was judged by celebrity chef Shea Stewart and chef Amanda McCreath, saw the little ones and their teams putting it all on the line for the top prize, creating an array of delectable meals in the appetizer, entrée and dessert rounds. Here are some highlights.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT