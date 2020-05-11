Taking small children outside should be a last resort

CHAPERONING a child while running errands in the town to grab essential supplies is something that many Jamaican parents are accustomed to doing. Children love to see the activities in their hometowns and they also enjoy picking up a treat or two on the way. It's also an opportunity for children to bond with their parents. But at this time, when COVID-19 cases have increased rapidly and the minister of health and wellness has placed us on our guard as he warns of a spike, consultant paediatrician at We 'R' Kids Paediatric Centre, Dr Lisa Franklin Banton, says that taking children outside, except for in the confines of your premises where they don't have to engage anyone, should be a last resort.

“Data from existing research has shown that the novel coronavirus is contracted by significantly fewer children than adults and for those who do, they seem to get milder infections and some show little or no symptoms of the disease,” Dr Franklin-Banton said.

She reasoned that while parents may be tempted to take the risk to take along their children when going on errands for supplies, they may want to revisit this decision for a number of reasons.

1. If your child has an underlying/pre-existing condition such as asthma and other respiratory conditions, a heart condition, diabetes or epilepsy to name a few, you want to make sure that you offer them as much protection as possible. Staying at home is the best option for them at this time.

2. Children like touching things. They are curious and they want to explore. A part of their learning process involves feeling and getting to know textures. This means that while they are out they will be tempted to touch surfaces on which traces of the coronavirus might be lingering.

3. One thing that children love doing more than touching and exploring is putting their hands in their mouths. They also tend to rub their eyes often and are not as disciplined when it comes to washing their hands.

4. Masks for kids is becoming big business, but especially for children between three and ten, chances are they will be tempted to touch and move masks which could make them counterproductive. For children under age two, masks are not recommended. As such, taking children under two into public places could mean exposing them to the coronavirus.

5. While children seem to fight the coronavirus well, older folks don't seem to do very well. In fact, the deaths are highest in people over 60 years old. Therefore, if you are living with grandparents, it is a bad idea to take the kids out as they can easily return home and pass the virus on to their grandparents.

6. Children don't always cover their mouths and noses when they cough or sneeze. This means that it is much easier for them to contaminate surfaces and items in the household.

Until this pandemic is controlled, the safest and best place for your child is at home. There are instances when you will need to go outside such as in medical emergencies, but otherwise, make use of virtual doctors' visits.

Make sure though that you allow them to play in the yard at least where possible, and explore creative, fun activities that will keep their minds engaged. Bear in mind that they miss their friends too, and they miss the scenery and the activities that they usually engage in on the outside. So be mindful of this and try to make this period easier for them too.