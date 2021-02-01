Treating allergies in children

FINDING out that your child is allergic to something he/she ate or came into contact with can be a scary experience, as an allergic reaction isn't always mild. Symptoms can range from welts on the skin to itching and swollen eyes, but can even be as serious as the body going into shock.

Allergies occur when the immune system reacts to a foreign substance such as pollen, bee venom or pet dander, or to the proteins in foods that the child eats. The body then releases a number of chemicals which cause the symptoms of an allergic reaction.

Allergy symptoms depend on the particular allergy, and can involve the airways, sinuses and nasal passages, skin, and digestive system. Allergic reactions and symptoms include:

-Congestion

-Itchy, runny nose

-Itchy, watery or swollen eyes

-Itchy skin

-Red skin

-Flaking or peeling skin

-Tingling mouth

-Swelling of the lips, tongue, face or throat

-Hives

-Anaphylaxis

-Wheezing

-Cough, chest tightness, shortness of breath.

What are some of the things that cause allergies in children?

1. Airborne allergens, such as pollen, animal dander, dust mites and mould.

2. Certain foods, particularly peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, fish, shellfish, eggs and milk.

3. Insect stings, such as bee stings or wasp stings.

4. Medications, particularly penicillin or penicillin-based antibiotics.

5. Latex or other substances you touch, which can cause allergic skin reactions

6. A family history of asthma or allergies. You're at increased risk of allergies if you have family members with asthma or allergies such as hay fever, hives or eczema.

7. Have asthma or an allergic condition. Having asthma increases your risk of developing an allergy. Also, having one type of allergic condition makes you more likely to be allergic to something else.

Note that children are more likely to develop an allergy than adults. Children sometimes outgrow allergic conditions as they get older. However, it's not uncommon for allergies to go away and then come back sometime in the future.

Treatment

The best way for parents to find out if their children have allergies is to look out for these symptoms when children are consuming food and taking medications, when they are around animals, and when they are outdoors. If you realise that your child is allergic to something, seek medical advice immediately to confirm diagnosis.

Treatment for allergies vary based on the severity of the reactions. Usually allergies are treated with Epinephrine(Epi-pen); asthma inhalers/pumps; antihistamines (some available over the counter); emollients; steroids (inhaled, topical, oral, or injectable depending on severity); adrenaline or immunotherapy (to downgrade the exaggerated immune response).

Allergic conditions cannot be cured, but can be effectively controlled. As a parent it is imperative that you stay informed about your child's allergies and the medication(s) used to treat their condition. Always have medication on hand.

For a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis), the child should be taken immediately to the hospital.