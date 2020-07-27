Trending baby names
RECORDS from Nameberry , which boasts the world's biggest baby name database, are showing that the most popular baby names so far for 2020 have a few repeats from the year before, with certain names like Olivia and Theodore still making the cut.
Nameberry — which measures what names attract the most interest from parents worldwide in real time versus how many babies actually receive these names — produces a list that is updated monthly and tallied for the full year in December, and is one of the most popular naming sources for parents.
The site says, it “can work as a tool for predicting which names may be destined to become more popular in the future.
“A name that's high on this popularity list will probably rise through the official ranks in coming years,” Nameberry advises.
So what names are currently trending?
Girls
1. Luna
2. Olivia
3. Aurora
4. Maeve
5. Isla
6. Charlotte
7. Ava
8. Evelyn
9. Ophelia
10. Eloise
Boys
1. Milo
2. Asher
3. Oliver
4. Silas
5. Levi
6. Theodore
7. Jasper
8. Atticus
9. Arlo
10. Leo
Locally, the Registrar General's Department (RGD has produced a downloadable baby names booklet, with a selection of African, biblical and English names that parents may choose from. The booklet was produced a few years back, but the writers added 20 popular names registered at the RGD for boys and girls, and included tips that will help parents select a special name for their babies.
According to the booklet, the top 10 names registered at the RGD were:
Girls:
Brianna
Rihanna
Gabrielle
Ashley
Jada
Tiana
Abigail
Amelia
Kayla
Danielle
Boys
Daniel
Jayden
Joshua
Jordan
Ricardo
Anthony
Nathan
Michael
Alex
Malik
What do you think are the top names locally for 2020? Shoot us a line at allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com to share. And whatever your thoughts, take these tips from the RGD about naming your baby:
1. Choose a name with positive attributes.
2. Be conscious of how the name sounds.
3. Avoid names with initials that spell out words.
4. Try to anticipate spelling or pronunciation problems.
