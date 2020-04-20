What's in your baby's medicine kit?

APART from making sure that you have essential supplies such as food, water, and formula for your little ones, you should also make sure that you have medication to sustain them during the period of self-quarantine and isolation recommended by the Government and medical experts.

But what exactly qualifies as a baby medicine cabinet must-have?

Primary paediatric consultant at We 'R' Kids Paediatric Centre Dr Lisa Franklin-Banton has helped us to put together a list of supplies that you should make sure to include.

Prescription medications

Parents should make sure to stock up on prescription medication for children with chronic conditions. So, for example, children with conditions such as diabetes, epilepsy, and asthma must have an adequate supply of medications. The recommendation, therefore, is that if you can afford to, stock up on at about three months' supply. Otherwise, you may want to get at least a month to two months' supply of these drugs.

Panadol and Paracetamol

Should your child develop a fever, make sure you have these fever reducers on hand. These medicines are also effective in helping to treat mild pain in children.

Saline drops

When a child has a cold, sometimes mucus in the airway can make breathing difficult. Using saline drops can help to clear this out. This will make breathing much easier. The solution can be used throughout the day, as many times as needed.

Pedialyte or paediatric electrolytes

Stomach viruses usually affect your children when they are around other little ones, but it can still happen when they are the only children at home. These viruses usually cause excessive vomiting and diarrhoea; therefore, you want to make sure that you have rehydration fluids on hand. Fluids are also helpful when your child has a fever as this way you can adequately rehydrate.

Allergy medicine

It's allergy season, so there's an increase in pollen dust and other allergens. Make sure that you have allergy medicine such as Histol to treat with your child's allergy flare-ups.

Gripe water

For small children who are gassy, you might want to get some anti-gas drops just to ensure that your child can get some relief when colic sets in.

Hydrogen peroxide

Children are quite active and this will mean a few bumps and scrapes. When this happens you should use hydrogen peroxide to clean the area before applying any topical ointment.

Antibacterial cream

Make sure you have one of these ointments in your kit. After cleaning the area, apply to the cut or scrape, especially for children with sensitive skin. This will reduce the chances of an infection.

Vitamins

Stock up on the vitamins recommended for your child by your paediatrician. This will help to support your child's immune system.

Calamine lotion or hydrocortisone cream

Insect bites can lead to a nasty itch or even rashes. To help with managing itch you can use one of these two.

Other things you want to make sure are in the medicine kit include Band-Aid, gauze, scissors, cotton, oral syringes, baby-strength insect repellent, bulb syringe, thermometer, and teething medicine.