COLIC, or gripe, is a condition that is experienced by babies, usually between three and six weeks old. Colicky babies cry uncontrollably for no apparent reason, and many people believe that it is because of an upset stomach.

As such, many parents have taken to feeding babies gripe water when they start griping — a mixture of sodium bicarbonate and herbs like fennel, ginger, chamomile, dill, lemon balm or peppermint — to help to soothe the baby's stomach. Gripe water is readily available at the pharmacy, but does it work for you? What worked for your griping baby? These parents share.

Melodie, 37:

Gripe water didn't work at all, it just made her cry harder. What worked was gas drops that I got at the pharmacy. After a few drops of that, she slept like a baby.

Okema, 30:

I mixed honey and a little bit of peppermint. That worked for my two kids.

Suzana, 42:

Ginger tea — a mild version. Fresh ginger grated and added to hot water, no sugar. That seemed to soothe my sons. I didn't give it often though, just when the tummy seemed to hurt extra bad.

Tamara, 27:

Dill, honey, water, and baking soda. Make a mixture with those, and serve as needed.

Michaela, 32:

Switching formula was what worked. I had her on the expensive formula, and all she would do is cry and pass gas. My mother suggested switching her to the cheap one that's been around since I was a baby, and voilà, problem solved. Sometimes it's good to not mess with things that work.

Gabrielle, 28:

I would give the gas drops, and while waiting for that to work, I'd do stomach massages and bicycle legs — that's where you lay the baby on his/her back then rotate his/her legs like they are riding a bicycle.

Maia, 39:

I switched my diet — stopped eating cabbage and broccoli and dairy when I was supposed to breastfeed, and that seemed to help. Putting a warm rag on the baby's belly, and rocking him gently helped too.