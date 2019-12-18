Sagicor Foundation brings holiday festivities to adopted schools

STUDENTS at Sagicor Foundation's 2019/2020 adopted schools — Petersville Early Childhood Institution in Whitehouse, Westmoreland; Prime Time Early Childhood, May Pen, Clarendon; and St Peter Claver Infant School in Kingston — were feted to a host of activities as the foundation brought Christmas cheer to their schools.

Students were engaged in a host of fun-filled activities including face painting and bounce-a-bout, and were treated to early Christmas gifts to get the year's festivities going.