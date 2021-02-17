Bank of Jamaica holds policy rate
The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), yesterday announced that it is holding its policy interest rate at 0.50 per cent per annum.
The following is the release from the BOJ:
“Bank of Jamaica announces its decision to hold the policy interest rate (the rate offered on overnight balances at Bank of Jamaica) unchanged at 0.50 per cent per annum.
Monetary policy decisions taken by Bank of Jamaica are aimed at ensuring that the annual increase in the prices of consumer goods and services (that is, inflation) remains within the Bank's inflation target of 4.0 per cent to 6.0 per cent. Today's decision to hold the policy rate unchanged reflects Bank of Jamaica's assessment that inflation will average 5.0 per cent over the next two years and remain within the target range. This forecast is broadly similar to the previous projections.
The macroeconomic outlook continues to be characterised by significant uncertainties in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is in this context that Bank of Jamaica has remained accommodative in its monetary policy stance with the aim of supporting recovery in economic activity.
These and other factors influencing today's monetary policy decision will be discussed at Bank of Jamaica's monetary policy press briefing, scheduled for Friday, 19 February 2021.
The next policy decision announcement date is 29 March 2021.“
