Access for all — including MSMEs

In supporting the creation of a national financial inclusion strategy for micro small and medium Sized enterprises (MSMEs) as a part of Jamaica's economic growth agenda, the key players guiding the process have begun to get more serious in ensuring that this sector is catered to and fundamentally included as a part of strengthening the prospects for the country's development.

In what was themed 'A conversation on improving access to finance for MSMEs', hosted by the Bank of Jamaica on Thursday last, stakeholders in a collaborative manner sat down to discuss and arrive at a consensus, pledging the necessary commitments of improving on existing measures so as to get the sector to more advanced stages.

Jerome Smalling, president of the Jamaica Bankers Association (JBA), said the banks are ready and waiting to give all the necessary support needed for growth.

“The JBA is 100 per cent behind the initiative. We strongly believe that for Jamaica to be successful and to grow in a meaningful way, we need to address the challenge of access to finance and general financial inclusion,” he stated.

He added that from his organisation's standpoint and to address the concerns of MSMEs, it is also relevant that they teach these entities the intricacies of financial literacy.

“For years we have been encouraging SMEs to join the formal sector, keep records, register their businesses and ensure that they are tax-compliant. We want to break down, in our financial literacy programme, the whole idea of what it means to have financial information,” he continued.

He added that as a measure of ensuring that this is realised, the JBA is currently expending a significant portion of its budget on public relations in order to provide sensitisation and training where necessary.

From a Government standpoint, Monique Gibbs, chief technical director in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF) offered that from their level, they have been doing several things to address the plights of this group as well as factor them into the development process. Some of these include providing additional capital in the market to sustain and grow these entities, creating digital markets to provide information to the sector, and drafting legislative frameworks to address and potentially alleviate challenges that exist.

“There is still some way to go, but I'm encouraged,” she said.

Managing director of the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), Milverton Reynolds also said his organisation has stood up to the task of supporting these entities, as they have created new and improved features to provide more solutions for this group.

“Our new and improved Credit Enhancement Facility (CEF) fund will enable SMEs to secure access to financing. It will be rolled out in October, moving from a $15-30 million increase in size of guarantees.

Reynolds also pointed out that billions in additional capital will also be brought in over the next two to three years, providing SMEs with the advantage of securing greater loans. He also indicated that electronic forms will also be introduced to lessen the paperwork and provide more efficiency in turnaround time.

Richard Byles, governor of the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), in providing a precursor to the proceedings also added that they are trying to be more inclusive and offer credit terms that are more acceptable to SMEs.

“When you have a more inclusive financial system, growth is quicker and stronger; as more enterprises can access finance and more deposits come into the system,” he said.

The town hall session, which was highlighted as the fifth staging and previously held in St Thomas, Port Maria, Montego- Bay and Ocho Rios, is said to be an initiative which, it is hoped, will continue as the dialogue must go on in order to get the MSMEs ready and able to undertake other levels of growth. Other speakers on the panel were Dr Uma Ramakrishnan, former IMF mission chief and Keith Duncan, vice-president of the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica (PSOJ).