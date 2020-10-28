Andersen Global beefing up Jamaican operations with Myers, Fletcher & Gordon partnership

American-based tax and legal services firm Andersen Global is solidifying its presence in Jamaica by teaming up with the island's largest law firm, Myers, Fletcher & Gordon.

The collaboration will further advance Andersen Global's Caribbean push, using its Jamaican operations as a hub for the region. It will also beef up the company's legal services capacity while building its legal services network.

The American tax and legal service company has acknowledged that teaming up with Myers, Fletcher & Gordon will also further strengthen its foothold in the Jamaican market and in the Caribbean by extension.

Founded in 1944, Myers, Fletcher & Gordon provides legal services to global corporations, government agencies and individuals with local and international expertise in various industries such as tourism, transportation, financial services, telecommunications, mining, energy and labour.

The law firm's full-service capabilities include litigation, corporate and commercial law, real estate law, intellectual property, tax law, property law, sports law, competition, aviation, and financial regulation and trade.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world.

Commenting on the collaboration, managing partner of the law firm, Peter Goldson, contends that joining force with Andersen Global will further equip Myers, Fletcher & Gordon's growing capabilities. He points out that the law firm's ability to deliver best-in-class solutions is enhanced by its extensive resources and broad expertise.

“Our client-focused approach and commitment to stewardship deeply align with Andersen Global's culture and values,” Goldson said. “We are delighted to be working alongside fellow Jamaican collaborating firm, Senior Accounting Services, as well as the organisation's member firms and other collaborating firms globally.”

Last month the Jamaica Observer reported Andersen Global's partnership with Senior Accounting Services. Both firms have signed a collaboration agreement which strengthens Andersen Global's geographic coverage in the region, while growing Senior Accounting Services' tax practice.

Andersen Global Chairman Mark Vorsatz praised the latest collaboration stating that, “Myers, Fletcher & Gordon is a group of dynamic professionals proven to deliver the highest level of legal support for over seven decades… We've had great success in the Caribbean, and our collaboration with Peter and his team bolsters our position to provide seamless service in the region and around the globe.”

Part of Andersen Global's growth strategy is to collaborate with firms that demonstrate a commitment to stewardship and transparency and provide best-in-class solutions while setting the standard for client service in their market. The collaborations with the two Jamaican firms are examples of that growth strategy.

Established in 2013 by US member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 210 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.