Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship develops recovery planning initiative

In an effort to meet the immediate needs of its cadre of entrepreneurs grappling with the effects of the novel coronavirus diseae (COVID-19), the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship Caribbean has developed a recovery planning and management initiative.

This includes online training and support focused on three business development areas — finance, strategic planning, and marketing.

In addition to providing online support to its community of entrepreneurs, the Branson Centre is currently developing a series of public webinars to educate business leaders and their teams during this global crisis. The series will focus on recovery, resilience, and growth by pulling together industry experts to share solutions to some of today's challenges.

“We know that this pandemic has been the cause of stress and upheaval for individuals and businesses alike, and services like ours will be critical in the recovery period. Which is why it is paramount that we share resources on business sustainability and resilience as we tackle this virus,” said Lauri-Ann Ainsworth, CEO of Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship Caribbean.

COVID-19 has presented new dilemmas to Caribbean businesses. Many of which had to scale back operations, and face difficult decisions regarding layoffs and reduction in salaries.

“We want to support entrepreneurs so that they can be better equipped to withstand rapid operational change,” Ainsworth continued. “This means taking a look at incorporating wellness in one's daily routine, as well as remote work considerations and strategies for sustainability. Our goal is to cultivate innovative thinking and encourage strategic action so that businesses can not only survive, but thrive during and after this pandemic.”

However, according to the centre, while some businesses have had to close doors, others have experienced an increase in demand and have taken inventive measures to remain competitive within the marketplace.

Such examples are entrepreneurs Gariel and Gillian Ferguson of The Ribkage Grill restaurant, who have implemented delivery services to support social distancing efforts, and Dwayne Watson of Connect Critical Infrastructure Solutions that supplies high-efficiency air filters for commercial buildings to slow the spread of bacteria.