Businesses and people are critical to smart city success

Experts at the recently concluded Tech Beach Retreat held in Montego Bay have said that buy-ins from residents and businesses along with robust public-private sector partnerships are all essential to the establishment of smart cities in the country.

Delroy McLean, senior director at C&W Business, while speaking at the event on the topic of 'Smart Infrastructure and the Future of Cities,' repeatedly championed the notion that the development of a smart city will require more than technology solutions.

“While we have grand ideas for the deployment of smart city technologies, early engagement of and buy-in from residents and businesses must be primary. People are at the centre of our cities and they will be the deciding factor in the success or failure of any smart city in Jamaica,” he said.

He also offered that it will also require widespread and robust private-public sector partnerships on the path of businesses and communities to drive effective implementation of such. As such he proposed the need for what he idealises as “disruption days”, to collaborate and have discussions around developing these smart cities.

“Disruption day will offer dedicated opportunities for collaboration and shared learning through agile, multidisciplinary teams who have the potential to disrupt our traditional way of thinking about smart cities. These discussion opportunities can also supply new learning in the Jamaican context, to ensure that the strides made towards building a smart city are tailored to meet our specific needs and realities,” he further stated.

McLean proposed the introduction of smart corridors in Montego Bay, Kingston and Ocho Rios, wherein he thinks tourism can quickly benefit.

“For much of the country, the idea of a smart corridor is an untapped opportunity. Think: Montego Bay's hip strip and Ocho Rios' Main Street; both represent opportunities to engage with a wide array of residents and visitors to not only provide advanced services, but also to learn more about the social needs of these key cities,” he stated.

He believes that the implementation of smart technologies such as interactive signage, kiosks, smart parking, vending services, public/private Wi-Fi, smart street lights and closed-circuit televisions (CCTV) can [also] help to improve safety in these locations, whilst improving the utilisation of city services.

During the retreat held from December 5-7, other presenters and panellist who participated in the event included: Annie Jean-Baptiste , head of product inclusion at Google, Therese Turner Jones, general manager—IDB and Yoni Epstein, founder and CEO—iTel BPO.