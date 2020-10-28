Christmas cards' rewards in store for NCB customers

National Commercial Bank (NCB) says it is offering rewards and cashback offers with purchases made using its credit cards during Pre-Christmas shopping events such as Design Week and the upcoming Jamaica Observer Take Style Out.

The bank said it will also be offering additional rewards on purchases made using any of its suite of credit cards during the annual Black Friday shopping event in November.

“Since early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the Jamaican economy, leading us to nervously prepare for a Christmas unlike any in recent history. As a result, many business owners and retail outlets have had to amend their business models to cater to the current climate which depends heavily on providing digital solutions,” NCB said in a news release yesterday.

According to NCB Chief Executive Officer Septimus Blake, “We know it will not be Christmas as usual this year as we anticipate curfews and lockdowns to still be in effect throughout the holiday season. As the saying goes, 'where there is life, there is hope'. With that in mind, NCB aims to remind people about all the traditional things they love about Christmas, and show them some of the ways in which they can keep the spirit of the season alive even during these challenging circumstances”.

“COVID-19 protocols will continue affecting free movement and mass gatherings and many Jamaicans will be forced to spend their holiday season indoors. Lots of families will have to find other ways to host a 'family Christmas' this year. These are the challenges that we are all faced with and also why e-commerce and online solutions have become so important,” Blake said.

Subsequently, NCB said it continues to make waves in producing digital solutions to make transactions more easy-safe-free for customers.

“With your safety in mind you can now apply for an NCB credit card without ever leaving home by visiting www.creditcard.jncb.com and following the steps outlined. Approvals only take up to five business days and customers will begin to earn rewards as soon as their first purchase is made,” the bank said.

“So, whether you are seeking to make improvements to your home office to make working and schooling from home more comfortable and efficient, or you are buying new gadgets to keep you connected to friends and loved ones, NCB has an option for you with our suite of cards,” the bank added.

“We also acknowledge that people have been greatly affected, whether financially or otherwise. NCB will continue to provide affordable financial solutions, reduced fees and low-to-no interest rate loans such as Pay Advance Loan and Fast Cash Loans to assist people in their time of need,” said Blake.

To see all the ways NCB will be making this Christmas season easy-safe-free visit www.jncb.com/getdigital.