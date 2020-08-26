Cinema operators face steep losses in great lockdown

Following the closure of movie theatres across the world in early March in response to the rising COVID-19 pandemic, newly released financial results reveal the extent of losses incurred by companies during the quarter ending June 30.

Local movie company Palace Amusement (1921) Limited was only able to generate $5 million in revenue with their net loss coming up to $82.2 million for the fourth quarter.

This was far from the $338 million in revenue generated for the same period last year and 67 per cent higher than the $49.2-million loss incurred in the third quarter (March 31, 2020). The overall unaudited loss for the full financial year (FY) was $131.3 million compared with the $70.4 million net profit generated in the 2019 FY.

Palace voluntarily closed their theatres on March 14 and laid off their entire staff, which totalled nearly 300 people.

Despite the company considering the option of a drive-in cinema, Palace wasn't in a solid financial position to explore this method with the company only having only $4 million in cash at the end of March. Palace sold its old drive-in location at Harbour View in 2018 after a decade out of operation. Palace has secured $55 million in long-term loans from their banks within the last two quarters to get operations back on track.

The company reopened its doors to the public on July 8 with strict protocols and installations put on the air-conditioning system to reduce some of the risk patrons might have expressed about returning to the theatres.

Palace also utilised the services of food delivery company Quickplate in addition to keeping their Palace Cineplex location open to sell their concessionary items to customers who enjoyed their offerings.

Even with these measures in place, the company is still earning substantially less with newest movie offerings delayed until autumn or 2021. The majority of Palace's revenues is derived from box office receipts with confectionary sales making up the second largest share of sales.

CinemaOne, AMC RECORD SUBSTANTIAL LOSSES

CinemaOne Limited in Trinidad and Tobago, suffered a similar fate as their Jamaican counterparts during the quarter. Founded by Brian and Ingrid Jahra in 2009, CinemaOne suffered a TTD $2 million ($44.5 million) loss during the quarter as movie theatres were required to close on March 17 across the country as a method to combat the possible spread of COVID-19.

This loss came against a backdrop of TTD$1 million net profit generated in the nine months of 2019, where they had begun to gain more market share. CinemaOne only restarted operations on July 2 after the Government gave the green light for a phased reopening of the economy.

After becoming the first company to list on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange's SME Market in 2018, the company had initially planned to build out its presence against other competitors in Trinidad and consider expanding in the region. Part of this strategy included the building of a VIP Cinema at the Gulf City Mall in San Fernando, which was financed through a TTD $40 million round of debt financing.

However, based on the current situation, the company has chosen to focus on managing costs and play content from their library of offerings until Hollywood starts to release more blockbusters again.

The company had assets totalling TTD $85.1 million ($1.9 billion) with $4.7 million in cash at the end of June and a 10 per cent tax rate due to their presence on the SME market.

Global giant AMC Entertainment holdings, which operates more than 1000 theatres in 15 countries, faced similar issues as they racked up US$561.2 million ($84.2 billion) in losses and a cash outflow of US$231.9 million for the quarter.

Even under this spotlight, AMC's international operations have seen year over year growth as food and drink consumption increased with the reopening of theatres in several parts of Europe and the Middle East.

Chief executive officer and president of AMC Adam Aron remains confident that the company will weather out the rest of the storm for the year.

“A once in a century event has transformed 2020 into a brutal year, and movie theatre businesses have been hit particularly hard. Even so, as we look ahead, we remain optimistic about AMC's long-term future. Theatrical exhibition has always been resilient, and we are confident that at AMC we are taking the right steps to emerge from this crisis and to thrive once again as the leader in our industry.

“Part of AMC's strategy has been restructuring its US$2.6 billion debt to make the company more resilient to manage a hypothetical suspension of all their global theatres up to 2021.