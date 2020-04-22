COVID-19 brings new urgency to Mission: FoodPossible

The Jamaica Observer has spoken in the past with Peter Ivey, the Jamaican founder of the Mission:FoodPossible (M:FP) Foundation, to share his story. He has spoken passionately about his mission to eliminate food insecurity executed through training programmes to help Jamaican primary schools make maximum use of foods that are readily available to them.

Now, as the COVID-19 pandemic afflicts the entire world the passion in his voice when discussing his objective has been replaced with a sense of urgency. Many Jamaicans are glued to the television and the Internet scanning for news of virus outbreaks, increases in infections and numbers of deaths, but Ivey is thinking ahead to the economic fallout beyond the health crisis. As it was when the virus was emerging in China and had not yet seen by many as a clear and present danger to the world, the looming economic crisis is something that is being discussed at a speculative and intellectual level by Jamaicans who have not yet felt the full force of its impact. It may not be until large segments of the population find themselves unable to afford the necessities of life such as food, water and electricity that the economic realities will be painfully laid bare for all to see and feel.

Ivey, who is based in New York, is meanwhile grateful that the Jamaican Government is moving swiftly to address the imminent challenges.

“I applaud the forward thinking of the Ministry of Agriculture in applying two effective strategies during this time of crisis,” he emphasised. “One is to seek out and manage the surplus and the second is to ramp up production of others to maintain balance in supply and demand.”

MOST VALUABLE PRODUCE

Surplus agricultural produce and indigenous foods have been key to the M:FP programmes in the past. The objectives of these initiatives were to focus on local produce from community farmers and minimise waste by repurposing these foods through a wide variety of recipes and dishes which would lead to school staff making more cost-effective food purchases.

It is an idea Ivey believes would be useful in a possible economic and food crisis, by making the most of what is available to Jamaicans now. His hunger-alleviation programmes rely on cheap and readily available foods that M:FP refers to as MVPs (most valuable produce).

When asked what foods he would therefore recommend as part of any hunger-alleviation strategy in the days ahead, Ivey responded with a list but cautioned that it may have to be adjusted based on what is available.

“I would have loved to answer this question with a list of the surplus food and produce which I don't have yet,” he said. “However, to answer your question as you ask it, these are our MVPs that are perfect for uncertain times: yams, Irish and sweet potatoes, dasheens, coco, and cassavas.”

“Vegetables such as callaloo and carrots are both vital,” he added. “Peas and beans fall into the MVP category if you can get them.”

Ivey points out that each of these items can make up to at least eight different dishes.

The 36-year-old is speaking as an experienced chef and owner of The Reggae Chefs, a New York-based personalised chef service specialising in the fusion of Jamaican food and culture to promote and preserve the island's culture.

He applied his knowledge to M:FP, which has trained the staff members of St John's Primary School in St Catherine and the Buff Bay, Skibo, Charles Town and Bybrook primary schools in Portland to prepare new, varied, innovative and cost-effective meals for schoolchildren.

In the course of some of these programmes, surplus food from the surrounding communities was utilised. In his very first M:FP event in Jamaica, a farmer had misjudged his harvest and had excess callaloo which was used for the occasion.

Ivey is convinced that what he and his M:FP team have done at these schools can be replicated on a national scale at other schools and institutions such as NGOs, hunger charities, churches, restaurants, and welfare systems across the island.

He insists, however, that it would have to be done in conjunction with relevant ministries for it to be feasible at such an expanded scale, and in the short timeline that an impending economic crisis would demand.

“The task would entail assembling a food distribution task force,” the food entrepreneur explained. “The amount of surplus available for redistribution would have to be ascertained. Given that there is a glut in the market, the market price of the produce would have gone down. Buy the produce at this price from farmers.”

“Try to create new markets within the private sector,” he continued. “This includes via import substitution, through retailers such as supermarkets, restaurants and manufacturers for new value-added products. Whatever is not redistributed should be sold at government markets and/or redistributed via NGOs, hunger charities and the public welfare system.”

DISSEMINATION OF INFORMATION

“NGOs such as Mission:FoodPossible should be tasked with the job of disseminating information,” Ivey suggested.

The M:FP founder says a space would be needed in which to do cooking demos and disseminate instructions that could be streamed to the population through the media, Internet and cellphones. A cookbook could also be made available.

“If the Government gave us the support we could have online cooking classes using our indigenous food up and running in no time,” he asserted. “We have people on the ground who are superheroes with our indigenous foods. The most talented chef I've ever seen with Jamaican indigenous foods is M:FP's executive chef and she is Jamaican.”

ECONOMIC AND PSYCHOLOGICAL BENEFITS

The economic benefits of maximising the potential of MVP foods are obvious. Greater knowledge of the ways in which to use produce means less wastage as demand for surpluses and indigenous foods increases and food charities find new ways to make use of local supplies.

But there is also a psychological component as well, and Ivey explains that those who are food-challenged can feel empowered by this knowledge of how to make the most of what they have and what they can afford.

“Hope takes many forms and for the food-insecure that is food and empowerment,” he pointed out. “Flexible, versatile food at your disposal and the ability to either feed yourself or be the hero to your family today is a feeling that is indescribable to those who struggle with food insecurity.”

In an economic crisis coming on the heels of or within an ongoing pandemic, hope is a precious commodity vital to the preservation of a society suffering from financial and psychological distress.

“Food security is not a privilege, it's a right and when you feel like for whatever reason you can't exercise the right to eat it takes a toll,” Ivey said, the passion once again discernable in his voice. “For most people we don't want free meals. That brings shame. What we want is access to what we need, and empowerment.”

And he would know having once been homeless in New York as an undocumented Jamaican immigrant between the ages of 19 and 23.

FR

Ivey believes that there isn't just an opportunity available to mitigate a potentially very serious economic threat, but also an opportunity to make positive changes for the medium and long-term future of the country.

Already commentators are talking about profound economic and social shifts which will emerge from the novel coronavirus health crisis.

Globalisation will take a blow as governments become acutely aware of the fragility of international supply chains. A move towards greater emphasis on self-reliance by governments is expected and this will most certainly benefit local agriculture and food production.

“Regarding my perspective on sustainability for the next 30 years, I started to question what exactly we are sustaining,” the M:FP head revealed. “Food systems were broken. Coronavirus is making me look past sustainability and to regeneration. Now is the perfect time for a regenerative approach.”

“Restaurants and local cook shops, for example, could be trained to create dishes with local and indigenous foods and not just drop yam in soup or yam on a plate,” he elaborated. “It would be a complete revelation, and even a revolution, to see what Jamaican foods can evolve into on the street.”

Regenerative practices could also apply to the present crisis. Ivey suggests that a 'Save your Seeds' campaign could be initiated immediately to encourage people to start planting their own food and reaping their own produce in as little as three months for some foods.

“Regenerative practices can apply to the now with the entire family partaking in eating what they grow,” he urged. “Regeneration means a buy-in from every stakeholder to change how we eat. I don't hear anyone else talking about regenerative practices.”

In February of 2019, Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Audley Shaw was in attendance at the M:FP launch at the St John's Primary School in St Catherine, and saw the initiative as a positive avenue through which children could learn to “eat what we grow”.

Ivy is hoping that through the relevant ministries, M:FP can expand that idea to the entire Jamaica and make a significant contribution to any national strategy that addresses the economic challenges and charts a course of regeneration well beyond the crisis and into the future.