Eppley Caribbean to purchase up to 500,000 shares on the open market in buy-back plan

Listed company Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Limited has served notice that it intends to purchase up to an additional 500,000 shares on the open market using the company's cash in the coming days.

This is a continuation of its previously announced existing shares buy-back policy, in which the company has so far purchased over 50 thousand shares on the open market using its own funds since June 19.

In a notice to the Jamaica Stock Exchange, where its shares are traded, Eppley says, “the purpose of the acquisition of shares is to unlock significant value for the company's shareholders by purchasing shares at a price below or equal to the company's net asset value per share.”

This, the company says, is consistent with its strategy previously disclosed in its prospectus and annual report.

The net asset value per share published in the most recent financial statements was BBD$0.71/J$48.06 as at March 31, 2020.

“In accordance with the rules of the Jamaica Stock Exchange regarding share repurchases, any purchases in excess of the previous notification will take place following the expiration of 21 days from this notification and we will immediately provide you with the details of any purchases,” states Eppley.

A total of 37,177 shares were purchased during the period June 29 to July 3, 2020, under the shares buy-back programme while a total of 10,500 shares were purchased during the period June 24 to 26, 2020, under the programme. During the period June 19-23, 2020 the company purchased 10,284 shares.

Eppley, with registered office at 58 Half Way Tree Road, Kingston 5, is in the business of financing insurance premiums and offers motor and commercial property insurance affordable for consumers and businesses through flexible payment plans.

Eppley produced earnings per share of $0.85 in 2019, a 26.5 per cent return for shareholders and produced compounded average annual returns to shareholders of over 35 per cent as a public company. Last year, the company recorded the highest profits in its history.

More importantly, the quality of the business continued to strengthen. At the end of 2019 its investment portfolio was $3.8 billion and the average return on portfolio was 12 per cent with no material delinquencies.

Eppley remains one of the largest commercial lessors in Jamaica. Lessees chose to do business with Eppley because leases provide an efficient low-cost alternative to loans and yet are not widely available in Jamaica.