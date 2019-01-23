Grace attracts large crowds at customer appreciation Party at Hope Gardens

Caribbean conglomerate Grace Kennedy 's Customer Appreciation Day Out at Hope Gardens in Kingston last Sunday was a well-attended affair with the group's food products keeping the party going.

The senior management team welcomed guests and the entertainment had everyone in high spirits. VJ Sparks got the crowd going and the dulcet tones of Christopher Martin had everyone's rapt attention. The Dancing Dynamites strutted their stuff and as the sun went down, the vibes went up.

Addressing Grace's customers, partners and friends, Group CFO Frank James said, “We have an amazing Foods team, and I want to say a big thank you to them. In a way, they have made things difficult for themselves. They keep setting the bar so high that each year they have to go above and beyond to outdo what they did the year before. Somehow, they always manage to do it and 2019 will be no different. We are committed to making 2019 the best year ever.”

In April of this year, James will be taking over from Ryan Mack as head of Domestic Foods.

Turning his attention to his plans for the Domestic Foods division, James declared: “My plan as I take over the reins come April is to further build the domestic fortress, getting into the trade and coming to meet and talk with you, our customers and partners, so we can take our mutually beneficial partnership to the next level.

“I want to big up our food team who will also be on the road meeting with you, and on whose knowledge, expertise and shoulders I will stand to achieve our business goals.”

At the party, Grace unveiled its biggest promotion yet, a chance to win a two-bedroom house in Trelawny valued at $14 million. Three rounds of competition will be held beginning in March, then April and then May with the grand finale taking place in June. Runners-up will receive a cash account courtesy of First Global Bank.

The winner of the house will have household appliances supplied by Active Home Centre and a year of insurance from GK Insurance.