Increased coins and notes for public circulation
…this as BOJ reports an increase in currency stock for December
The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) yesterday reported that a projected currency stock of $152.4 billion at end December 2019 represents an annual nominal growth of 14.1 per cent, relative to 20.4 per cent at the corresponding point in 2018.
Currency issue or currency stock refers to the amount of Jamaican notes or coins in the hand of the public in addition to those held by financial institutions at a point in time.
In a press release issued, the central bank noted that the increase was in keeping with its general forecast of a five-year average growth rate of 17.6 per cent for the month of December.
“Bank of Jamaica projects that the value of currency issued by the Bank will increase by approximately $22.4 billion (17.2 per cent), relative to end November 2019,” the release stated.
“When the forecasted change in the general level of consumer prices is taken into account, the projected real growth in currency for the year is 8.3 per cent, which is much lower than the real growth of 17.5 per cent for the previous year,” it further stated.
The BOJ said that for the period it has recorded net currency issue [the difference between currency bought and sold within a period] of $1.2 billion (0.9 per cent) for the first period to December 13. This they said was lower than the net currency issue of $2.2 billion recorded over the same period in 2018, resulting in the stock of currency in the hands of the public and in the vaults of financial institutions to $131.2 billion as at December 13.
As a rationale the central bank has expressed that the increase stems from having to keep with a stronger demand of cash during the Christmas season. As such the bank has offered that they have to issue and redeem notes and coins daily to meet the demand for cash by individuals and businesses and to financial institutions so as the satisfy the demands.
