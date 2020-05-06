IronRock increases income and reduces losses for first quarter

IronRock Insurance Company Limited, on Friday last, reported an after-tax loss of $2.8 million for its first quarter ended March 31. The company was therefore able to reduce its losses when compared with the $9.7 million net loss recorded in the previous corresponding period.

In the report to shareholders, IronRock Managing Director R Evan Thwaites indicated that during the period under review, underwriting loss increased to $23.1 million — mainly due to increased operational expenses.

In addition, other income increased to $20.2 million when compared with the $7.8 million reported in the previous corresponding quarter.

Gross written premium increased by 48 per cent to $178.7 million, which was driven primarily by growth in the company's motor and property portfolios, while net earned premium grew by 6 per cent to $50.8 million.

Net claims incurred stayed flat at $27.6 million while operating expenses totalled $45.1 million.

COVID-19's IMPACT

According to Thwaites, due to the reduction in the value of IronRock's investment portfolio caused by the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on local and global markets, shareholder equity decreased to $481.1 million, compared with the $549.4 million recorded in the previous corresponding quarter. He added that assets have also fallen by $48 million to $1.2 billion.

The managing director indicated that in response, IronRock activated its disaster management team (DMT) and began operating under the terms of its business continuity policy, which includes a remote work protocol.

“All of our business is now transacted electronically, with many of our clients using our website where they can manage policies, report claims, request documents and pay premiums using a variety of means including credit and debit cards, electronic transfers and bill payment options. Other clients, as well as our brokers and agents, are serviced using alternative channels such as email, telephone, and WhatsApp,” Thwaites stated.

“We are pleased that we are maintaining full operations whilst keeping our staff and clients safe and contributing to the national effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. We anticipate that the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic will have a significant effect on the country's economy, however, given the fast pace at which events are moving, it is impossible to forecast the likely outcome,” he continued.

He added that the company's DMT meets frequently and has already developed plans to respond to a number of possible scenarios to offset the impact of the pandemic.