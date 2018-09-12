Jamaica Customs – sole entity responsible for issuing customs brokers' licences

Ever thought of becoming a customs broker?

-Which entity is responsible for issuing Customs Brokers' Licences?

-What are the application requirements?

If you need answers to these, and other questions relating to becoming a Customs Broker, then this article is for you.

The Commissioner of Customs upon the recommendation of the Customs Brokers Licensing Advisory Board (CBLAB) of the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA), is the sole entity responsible for issuing licences to Customs Brokers and Body Corporates.

APPLYING FOR A CUSTOMS

Individuals applying for a Customs Broker Licence must submit the following documents along with their application form (in duplicate) to the Customs Brokers Licensing Advisory Board, through the office of the Director of Customs House Operations, Kingston:

1) Cover letter in your own handwriting stating the basis of the application.

2) If certification is the basis of application, certificate must be attached.

3) Two passport size photographs

4) Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC)

5) Police Record

6) Two character references from any of the following persons (one must be from a JP):

• Member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force of the rank of Inspector and above

• Justice of the Peace (JP)

• Minister of Religion

• Resident Magistrate (RM)

• Previous Employer

Of note, is that the application must be witnessed by the Collector of Customs, or his/her representative.

1. A certified copy of each of the following:

I. Articles of Association

II. Memorandum of Association (if applicable)

III. Certificate of Incorporation

IV. Particulars of directors (one must be a licensed customs broker) from the Registrar of Companies, provided this information is not included in (I) or (II).

2. Two character references for each director from any two of the following people (one must be from a JP):

• Member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force of the rank of Inspector and above

• Justice of the Peace (JP)

• Minister of Religion

• Resident Magistrate(RM)

3. A resume for directors who are not licensed customs brokers.

4. One passport sized photograph of each director certified by any of the people named above (item #2).

5. A listing of registered officers of the company (Directors, Company Secretary) with specimen signatures of those authorised to sign on customs documents.

6. A valid Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC) in the company's name.

New customs brokers are also required to enroll in the ASYCUDA training workshop that is undertaken by the JCA. Only brokers who successfully participate in session, will be licensed.

The JCA is also reminding all customs brokers that they are required to renew their licences on or before March 31, each year. The same also applies to their broker clerks.