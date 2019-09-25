Jampro and UWI launch online export workshop

T he Jamaica Promotions Corporation, (Jampro) and t he University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus have officially launched the online version of Jampro's export development workshop titled 'A Step- by-Step Guide to Exporting'.

The 8-week workshop, which begins on October 13, 2019, aims to prepare companies for exporting to new markets and outline procedures for them to execute before exporting.

The 'Step-by-Step Guide to Exporting' has traditionally been hosted by Jampro, at its head office in Kingston since 2010, however, to facilitate more exporters and export-ready companies, the Agency is collaborating with The UWI Open Campus, to offer the workshop to people across the island.

Jampro President Diane Edwards stated in a press release that the online edition of the workshop was critical, as a significant cause of Jamaica's challenges with exporting is that exporters do not have packaged, easy-to-access information to guide their exporting journey.

“Our aim is to see Jamaican companies penetrate new markets and to strengthen the international presence of those that are already doing business; with this new online workshop, we hope that more persons will be able to access this information and make wiser business decisions when managing the exporting process,” Edwards was quoted as saying in a press release.

“This, we believe, will help exporters to have a better understanding of what is needed to go to new markets, and therefore increase our export sales from Jamaica,” she continued.

With similar sentiments, pro-vice-chancellor and principal of the UWI Open Campus Dr Luz Longsworth welcomed the partnership.

“Export is vital to the Jamaican economy, as it helps to generate much-needed foreign exchange; The UWI Open Campus is delighted to be partnering with Jampro on this Step-By-Step Guide to Exporting workshop. As part of a regional university, The UWI Open Campus firmly believes that in order to remain relevant, it must be innovative in devising programmes to address the issues confronting the societies in which it operates,” she stated.

Jampro is an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, with the aim to drive economic development through growth in investment and export.