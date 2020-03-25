JBDC maintains support of MSMEs during COVID-19

The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) has said that it will be seeking to maintain its support and communication with the micro, small and medium –sized enterprises during the onslaught of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the island.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of the JBDC, Valerie Veira said that while the organisation will not be facilitating face-to-face consultations/meetings or walk-ins effective last week until March 24, the entity will be utilising all other mediums available to maintain contact and ensure that continued support is given to existing clients.

“Our business development officers have been instructed to continue the developmental work with their existing clients during this period. This includes meeting with them using the different available technologies as well as the good old telephone,” she stated in a release this week.

She said that even as the organisation makes adjustments to its operations, they will continue to reach out to clients utilising the online portals such as Zoom and Skype to maintain interaction, noting that they will also be using social media platforms to stay connected to the sector during the period.

“We are using our Facebook and Instagram platforms daily to provide tips to MSMEs on how they can maintain their businesses and connect with clients during the coronavirus outbreak,” Veira added, whilst encouraging clients to exercise care and follow the necessary precautions given.

“Listen to the health officials and follow their instructions. Take all the necessary precautions to safeguard yourselves and your families,” she said.

She further noted that in observance of the safety measures implemented by Government, several of their stores and centres will be closed until further notice.

CHANGES TO OPERATION

“The 'Things Jamaican' stores will be operated as follows: the corporate store will be closed, while the Devon House store will be open during the hours of 10:30 am to 6 pm, until further notice. The Norman Manley International Airport store will also be open during the hours of 5 am. to 8 pm. The JBDC Incubator & Resource Centre will also be closed to the public until further notice,” the release informed.