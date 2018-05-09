JCC prepares for 36th annual awards ceremony

The Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) will host its 36th Annual Awards Ceremony at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel on June 26, 2018 under the theme 'People, Purpose & Passion'.

The awards, divided into the categories Best of Chamber extra large, large, medium, and small, recognises corporate companies that have excelled in meeting their corporate goals and objectives over the last year.

Chairperson for the JCC's Annual Awards Planning Committee, Dianne Ashton-Smith, in a press release said the theme 'People, Purpose and Passion' was chosen for this year's JCC awards ceremony because it boldly envisages the mandate of the JCC.

The 2017 Best of Chamber extra large nominees are: GraceKennedy Limited, Jamaica Producers Group Limited, Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd, and Red Stripe. Best of Chamber Large is Nestlé Jamaica Ltd.

The JCC Best of Chamber medium entity will come from COK Sodality Co-Operative Credit Union, Main Event Entertainment Group, and Fraser Fontaine & Kong Insurance Brokers, while the Best of Chamber small nominees are Jamaica Energy Partners, Eustace Lee, and Caribcash Jamaica Ltd.

Nominees for the Entrepreneur Award include Garrick Communications, ESIROM, Aim Educational Services, Adam & Eve Day Spa, and TIC — Joan Duncan School of Entrepreneurship, Ethics & Leadership.

The JCC Yello Marketing Excellence Award, courtesy of Yello, seeks to recognise companies that have created outstanding and impactful marketing campaigns and activations during the previous year. The nominees for 2017 are: JMMB Group; TIC – Joan Duncan School of Entrepreneurship, Ethics & Leadership; Chas E. Ramson, Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd; and Caribcash Jamaica Ltd.

JCC, in selecting a winner from each category, will look at the overall performance of the companies during the year 2017. This will include areas such as, financial performance, business growth and innovation. The awards will recognise and reward the efforts of the nominated companies and their staff.

“JCC members are in virtually every facet of the productive industry that makes up such a large part of the Jamaican economy. What every successful individual and business in here shares, however, is a passion for their respective business field. What happens when you nurture that passion is that it becomes the seedling that you need to grow into purpose, which then becomes the intersection of your highest productivity and greatest sense of fulfilment,” Ashton-Smith said.