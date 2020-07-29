Late slump pulls Wall Street lower

Stocks pulled lower on Wall Street yesterday following a mixed set of earnings reports from dozens of big US companies.

The S&P 500 fell 20.97 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 3,218.44 after a last-hour slide erased a small gain from earlier in the day. Caution across markets also helped send Treasury yields a bit lower and gold a bit further into record heights.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 205.49 points, or 0.8 per cent to 26,379.28, and the Nasdaq composite lost 134.18, or 1.3 per cent and dropped to 10,402.09.

This week marks the heart of earnings reporting season for the S&P 500, and several big companies gave results that fell short of analysts' already lowered expectations as the pandemic stole customers away and increased some costs.

3M was a particularly heavy weight on the Dow after dropping 4.8 per cent.

McDonald's lost 2.5 per cent after its earnings during the spring plunged by more than two-thirds from a year earlier, as the pandemic kept customers away.

On the winning side was Pfizer, which climbed 3.9 per cent.