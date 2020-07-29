Mines and Geology Division launches Mineral Information System

The Mines and Geology Division (MGD), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has launched its Mineral Information System — a web map showcasing the development of minerals and quarrying activities throughout Jamaica.

With the statutory responsibility under the Mining Act and Quarries Control Act to exercise supervision and representation of all prospecting, mining and quarrying operations throughout the island, the development of a platform of this nature is intended to fill the gaps identified in the way geospatial information was showcased to potential investors in the mining and quarrying sector and the general public.

Roy Nicholson, commissioner of mines, stated, “The vast majority of MGD's geospatial workflow involved the creation of paper-based maps. However, with the advancement of electronic-based applications, it is essential that the division can share graphical information in a user-friendly digital format.”

Currently, the web map displays the locational information of a suite of industrial mineral deposits studied by the MGD, such as high-purity limestone, marble/dimension stone, skid-resistant aggregate, and gypsum. Metallic occurrences such as copper, iron, and gold are also displayed.

In addition to the quarries and mineralogical information, information on the transport infrastructure is also provided, which is an essential part of the sector, as material extracted has to be accessible to a potential market. The information is updated regularly and more features will be added over time. It can be accessed on the home page of the MGD's website.

The ACP-EU UNDP Development Minerals Programme is a three-year, €13.1 million capacity-building programme that aims to build the profile, and improve the management, of development minerals (industrial minerals, construction materials, dimension stones, and semi-precious stones). The programme is an initiative of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, financed by the European Union and the UNDP.