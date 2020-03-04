Mining and quarrying industry declines by 3.8 per cent
The January 2020 Producer Price Index for the mining and quarrying industry has decreased by 3.8 per cent.
This was mainly influenced by a fall of 3.9 per cent in the index for the major group, bauxite mining and alumina processing.
The index for the other major group in this industry other mining and quarrying, recorded a fall of 1.0 per cent. These declines were mainly as a result of the appreciation of the Jamaican dollar vis-à-vis the United States dollar.
The index for the manufacturing industry recorded a negligible increase. The index for the major groups, food, beverages and tobacco, increased by 0.7 per cent.
However, this was tempered by the downward movements in the index for the major groups; refined petroleum products which declined by 2.0 per cent, and chemicals and chemical products which fell by 0.2 per cent.
For the 2019-2020 fiscal year to date (April 2019 - January 2020), the index for the mining and quarrying industry fell by 3.4 per cent, while the index for the manufacturing industry recorded an increase of 1.0 per cent.
For the period January 2019 - January 2020, the index for the mining and quarrying industry decreased by 8.7 per cent, due mainly to the fall in the index of 9.1 per cent for the major group bauxite and alumina processing.
The point-to-point index for the manufacturing industry increased by 4.4 per cent.
The Producer Price Index Bulletin for January 2020 provides additional information on the movement of producers' prices and is available on STATIN's website at www.statinja.gov.
