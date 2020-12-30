Profits up at The LAB, even with operating costs skyrocketing 337%

ADVERTISING agency Limners and Bards Limited (The LAB) ended its 2020 financial year on a very strong note in spite of operating expenses skyrocketing by a whopping 337 per cent.

The company, first of its kind to be listed on the local stock market, recorded a 34 per cent jump in net profits, ending its financial year on October 31, 2020 at $127.08 million. This compared to the $94.75 million posted for 2019.

Net profit for the October quarter came in at $19.27 million, slighlty down from the $24.93 million amassed during the corresponding quarter of 2019. Profit before taxation amounted to $127.08 million compared to the $107.45 million posted for 2019.

There was no taxation booked for the period under review, whereas taxes for 2019 amounted to $12.70 million.

For the October quarter The LAB reported a 337 per cent increase in total operating expenses which closed at $173.42 million compared to a mere $36.35 million for the same period in 2019. Of the total expenses for 2020, administrative expenses jumped 50 per cent to close at $172.87 million relative to $115.15 million in 2019.

Selling and distribution costs closed at $548,564, down from the $2.09 million recorded in 2019, while impairment losses on the financial asset amounted to $1.54 million, up from the $448,216 recorded in 2019.

The company also reported a 48 per cent increase in total operating expenses for 2020, which amounted to $173.42 million up from the 2019 amount of $117.23 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the year end amounted to $0.13 compared to $0.10 in 2019, while for the quarter EPS amounted to $0.020 versus $0.026 documented in the prior comparable quarter. Notably, The LAB's stock price closed the trading period on December 24, 2020 at $2.90, with a corresponding price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 times.

For the year ended October 31, 2020, revenues went up by 44 per cent to $911.74 million versus $631.85 million booked in 2019. Revenues for the quarter rose by 55 per cent to $225.59 million compared to 2019 when the revenues amounted to $145.57 million.

Cost of operating revenue rose by 51 per cent for the review period to $613.11 million, compared to $405.12 million in 2019. Consequently, gross profit for the period rose by 32 per cent, closing at $298.63 million compared to $226.73 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, gross profit increased 32 per cent to $71.18 million coming from $53.77 million in 2019.

As at October 31, 2020 the company reported total assets of $676.07 million, a 38 per cent rise when compared to $488.52 million a year ago. This was as a result of cash and cash equivalents and accounts receivables, which closed at $380.42 million (2019: $291.58 million) and $158.43 million (2019: $83.84 million), respectively.

Shareholders' equity as at October 31, 2020 was $464.23 million compared to $356.06 million a year ago. This resulted in a book value per share of $0.49 compared to $0.38 in 2019.