Proven eclipses zenith in its tenth year of operations

After 10 years of operations, Proven Investments Limited (PIL) has risen to become one of the most profitable companies on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Recently Proven posted a record US $32.24 million ($4.51 billion) in net profit for the financial year (FY) ending March 31, 2020.

The St Lucian investment holding company which started out as the brainchild of founders Christopher “Chris” Williams, Peter Bunting, Gary Sinclair and Mark Golding has evolved from an original US $20 million in equity from a private placement to a giant with assets totalling US $613 million and more than 20 subsidiaries with three highly valued Jamaican associate companies.

Williams, chief executive officer and and president of Proven Management Limited (Investment Managers for PIL), expressed jubilation on the company's pinnacle achievements especially in its most recent record-breaking FY.

“We want to thank Jamaicans and the Caribbean for putting so much confidence in us and giving us the opportunity to pioneer this private equity space,” Williams remarked. “We [founders] had done a five-year business plan at the time and reminisce at what our projections were and how much we have surpassed those targets. When I think back to 12 years ago, I felt that there was an opportunity to create a private equity platform in Jamaica.”

After approaching the former principals of Dehring, Bunting and Golding who had just exited their positions of their firm, Williams jumped at the opportunity and teamed up with the other three founders to create PIL. However, the team deferred the original start of the company due to the uncertainty of the 2008/2009 world financial crisis and ability for the Caribbean and emerging markets to survive the economic fall-out. Despite this delay, the founders moved ahead with the concept and built it on the pillars of private securities, real estate and tradable equities.

This strategic planning favoured the founders as they acquired Guardian Asset Manegement's local operations (later renamed Proven Wealth) in September 2010 after six months in operations and that kick-started their platform through the acquisition of attractive tradable securities.

This acquisition sparked PIL's subsequent acquisitions in Knutsford Express, Boslil Bank Limited, International Financial Planning Limited, JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL), Dream Entertainment and Access Financial Services Limited (AFS). PIL has developed E8ght on Kingsway, The Sullivan on Sullivan Avenue and Giau on Millsborough Avenue. PIL was also the first company to list on the JSE's USD market and has grown shareholder equity from US $34.2 million in March 2011 to US $99 million as of March 2020. They have structured US $100 million worth of mezzanine deals in addition to managing nearly US $3 billion in assets under management.

In their most current FY, PIL generated total revenue of US $70.23 million which represented an 86 per cent increase over the prior year. This was significantly influenced by the sale of 25 per cent interest in AFS which gave the company a gain on disposal amounting to US $24.93 million. Other segments in the group such as fees and commissions, fair value gains and other income experienced a significant increase over the prior year.

Operating expenses grew by 45 per cent over the year to US $37.92 million mainly as a result of property expenses which rocketed to US $9.36 million. Although the preference share dividend grew significantly over the year to US $8.61 million, the subsequent rise in share of profit from associate from US $1.3 million to US $10.44 million due to JMMBGL and AFS results balanced out that massive increase. With a flat taxation charge, PIL's net profit increased by 224 per cent to close out the period at US $32.24 million. This resulted in an earnings per share of $0.048 compared with the $0.011 in the previous year.

Total assets for the year declined marginally by two per cent to US $613 million due to a 13 per cent reduction in investment securities and shifts in investment in associates due to the revised recognition of AFS. Total liabilities experienced a marginal decline to US $507.6 million as a result of declines in repurchase agreements and notes payable. Shareholder's equity attributable to owners grew by 9 per cent US $99 million mainly due to core growth and the net impact of activities associated with portfolio assets.

All major subsidiaries and associates recorded an increase in results except Dream Entertainment which suffered a loss of US $85,000 loss with PIL recording a share of loss amounting to US $17,000. Although major events Dream Weekend, Dream New York and Carnival have been postponed, the management of Dream remains optimistic about the reopening of the entertainment industry and subsequent recovery in the sector.

Real Properties Limited generated US $2.38 million in profits which was a 40 per cent increase over the prior year. At the end of March, the company had three rental income properties and six development sales projects with The César on Millsborough, Via at Braemar and Omega Drive in Cayman, due to be completed by the end of 2021 and the other three local projects in 2022.

When quizzed about the additional public offering (APO), effect of COVID-19 and dividend restrictions on JMMBGL, Williams offered guidance on the way forward for PIL and how shareholders should approach the current environment.

“We opened our APO on the day Jamaica's first case was announced and the timing could not have been any worse. It's been bittersweet and we recognised that we do have some additional room for cash deployment. We still have opportunities for increased leverage and close to US $100 million in cash on our balance sheet. Despite missing the APO, we are using the opportunity to engineer our balance sheet to be more efficient. COVID-19 is teaching us to be much more efficient and this has been our response since the first case. There has been enhanced monitoring and reporting along with the safety of our employees being priority. We continue to actively seek and evaluate a pipeline of acquisition opportunities plus we remain proactive in limiting business disruption and downside risk.

“Our dividend yield is about five per cent tax free annualised and that's not a return you can get on many instruments in the market right now. PIL's cumulative 10-year dividend payout has been US $40.51 million and we just paid out another $US 1.75 million earlier this month.

“As a St Lucian company, the BOJ's [Bank of Jamaica] dividend restriction doesn't apply to us which leaves us to continue paying our shareholders. The delay in payment of dividends from JMMBGL shouldn't affect our major plans as we look towards our resources on hand. We have a lot more in our tank and we're looking forward to the next 10 years and to deliver even more spectacular performance,“ Williams said.