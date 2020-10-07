Sagicor's SWYPE now accepting microchip technology

Sagicor Bank recently upgraded its point of sale device, SWYPE, to accept payment cards embedded with the EMV (Europay, Mastercard and Visa) microchip technology.

Kevin Chin Shue, assistant vice-president in charge of payments at Sagicor Bank said that the step represents the banks' commitment to improving security of transactions for its merchants and users, while improving access and increased earnings for micro and small business owners who utilise the point of sale devices.

“EMV is a global standard for security, which is significant right across the industry. For micro and small businesses who utilise SWYPE, this is especially so, as we want them to be able to provide that assurance of extra security to their customers,” he said.

Chin Shue said that people can get the EMV upgrade to their device by downloading the updated application in the Google Play store and following the instructions.

“The Sagicor Bank SWYPE device is a compact, portable card reader that accepts debit and credit card payments. Launched in 2018, the device has been effective in improving ease and convenience for micro and small business owners and their customers.

“The machine accepts Mastercard, Visa and Multilink cards and connects via pairing with Android devices through a free application available for download in the Google Play store,” the bank informed in a recent news release.

In highlighting the easy set up and use of the devices, the bank said that the technology will allow for the “safe transactions for a number of on-the-go businesses including: vendors, delivery services, craftspeople and food trucks, as well as larger businesses who want to improve the pace of transactions in-store.”