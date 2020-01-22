Sangster International wins 13th World Travel Award

The Sangster International Airport (SIA) for yet another year has been selected as the Caribbean's leading airport, marking their 13th win at the World Travel Awards Caribbean Gala ceremony.

The announcement was made on Monday (January 20) at the Sandals Royal Bahamian in The Bahamas.

SIA first won the Caribbean award in 2005, followed by 12 consecutive wins as of 2009.

An elated Dr Rafael Echevarne, chief executive officer (CEO) of MBJ Airports [airport operators], expressed pleasure that his company was once again chosen as the winner of this prestigious award.

“We are happy to know that our staff and stakeholders' hard work and investments have been recognised and we will continue to improve on the excellence that the Caribbean, and indeed the world, is associating with Jamaica's largest airport,” he said.

He further congratulated other winning partners within the local tourism sector.

“We congratulate our airport partners, Club Mobay and Caribbean Airlines, who were also recognised for their excellence in service. Jamaica is proving to be the Caribbean's leading tourism destination, as was highlighted by the wins of several hotels and tourism operators,” he further stated.

The 26-year-old World Travel Awards recognises excellence in the travel, tourism and hospitality industries through regional ceremonies, which culminate with a grand finale at the end of the year.