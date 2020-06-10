WHILE the Government has signalled the gradual reopening of the economy by lifting the work-from-home order on June 1, after weeks of quarantine and curfew measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, president of Jamaica Employers' Federation (JEF) David Wan says some businesses are facing challenges in complying with the new workplace protocols issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“Some employers are more prepared than others. The ones that are more prepared tend to be the smaller companies and the ones that don't deal with the public as much, such as manufacturing entities. While the ones who aren't are large companies that have many customer locations, such as banks,” Wan told the Jamaica Observer in an interview.

“They have to deal with the permanent reconfiguring of the employees' workstations that are not yet in compliance with the 4 square metres per employee. They also need to have procedures in place to deal with the number of customers in a lobby at any given time, plus hand sanitisation not only for their customers but for employees,” he continued.

However, despite some measures being implemented, Wan indicated that small and medium-sized businesses may not have all the resources to complete the physical retrofitting necessary to be in compliance with the Government's mandate.

He added that many companies have not brought back all their staff in one fell swoop, but instead are doing it in phases, with special forbearance given to employees with children who need to continue working remotely until school restarts.

“I don't believe employers interpreted the [lift of the order] as you must bring back everyone June 1, but rather as, you may but please do that as you see fit and as you are able to comply with the new workplace protocols issued by the Ministry of Health. So, if employers are not in compliance completely then they will still have some portion of their staff working remotely,” the JEF president contended.

Other MOH guidelines include the installing and maintaining of effective ventilation systems, regular environmental cleaning and disinfection, risk communication, training and education for employees, and the provision of facilities for sick employees.

In favour of the reopening of the economy, Wan avowed his confidence in the country's health care system.

“There is not a 'best time' to reopen [the economy] given what is happening, but the order is workable in that we need to find a way to get the economy restarted; and what the data is showing about COVID-19 is that it is not at the point where it is overwhelming our health care system. What other countries like Italy, Spain, and Iran experienced was that the amount of people that were hospitalised and needed treatment were overwhelming the health care system of those countries. The point is, if you keep us in the lockdown for a long time then it could do severe damage economically. While we might have made it through the virus safely, we might die in the recession that follows,” he told the Caribbean Business Report.

“The lifting of the work-from-home order and the gradual resumption of some of the economic activities, for instance the tourism industry, is a manageable situation. Not every job is amenable to long-term remote working, as it is dependent on the industry, the size of the company, and one's job description. Yes, there might be a spike up, but we have shown that we can manage this so that it does not overwhelm the health care system of Jamaica.”