South Jamaica Power Company appoints new chairman

SOUTH Jamaica Power Company (SJPC) is announcing the appointment of Mohamed Majeed as the chairman to its board of directors, effective May 31, 2020.

SJPC is a Jamaica Public Service Company (JPSCO) affiliate company that owns the 192-MW power centre in Old Harbour Bay and is a leading provider of clean energy.

A news release from SJPC said Majeed has over 25 years of experience, multi-dimensional expertise in the United States and international energy sectors, and is a veteran of the United States Air Force. His career as a leader began in the electric utility company in Washington DC.

He is an alumni of the University of Maryland, with an MSc in Engineering Management and a BSc in Engineering.

Currently, he is the chief operating officer (COO) of Marubeni Power International, and the managing director of their Caribbean operations.

In his position at SJPC, the release said Majeed will oversee and direct operational activities for Marubeni's United States and Caribbean portfolios. Majeed presently represents Marubeni's strategic interests through participation on five different board directorships in the United States, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Majeed commented: “I appreciate being asked to serve in this capacity and look forward to the completion of the commissioning of the SJPC power centre. This facility is now the largest fuel-burning generation plant in the country, providing reliable and efficient power to Jamaica's electric grid.”

In addition to Chairman Majeed, the board of directors of South Jamaica Power Company include: Bok Hoa Jeong (chairman, JPS), Dong Uk Kim, Dr Wesley Hughes, and Shogo Otani.

SJPC is a joint venture with South Jamaica Energy Holdings Limited, MaruEnergy, JPSCo 1 SRL, EWP (Barbados) 1 SRL and the Government of Jamaica.