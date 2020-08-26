Survive or thrive — the CEO's sales infrastructure check

In what shape will your business be when this pandemic disruption is over ?

Whether your business actually folds, survives, grows, or thrives now and in the post-COVID future, will be directly related to the sales infrastructure you will have in place.

So what is your sales infrastructure like right now? Let us take stock.

1. Do you have a clear go-to market strategy for your products or services, that puts you in front of your best prospects and positions you advantageously against your competitors?

2. Do you have sales reps with the hunger, persistence, sales DNA, technical and tactical skills to keep, grow and win business?

3. Whether or not they are working remotely now, have your salesperson demonstrated the capability to work effectively from home? ie Are they self-starters? Can they work and produce without supervision? Are they good at organising themselves and managing their time?

4. Do you have a sales recruiting framework that is reliable in helping you source, identify, attract, assess, interview, hire, and onboard sales stars?

5. Is your sales team being led by someone who has been trained in the science and art of sales management?

6. Are your sales reps being coached daily, ie collaboratively being helped to execute on the high-impact activities that matters most to drive their sales success?

7. Is the single most powerful strategy for accountability, the five minute daily sales huddle, happening consistently in your business?

8. Does your sales manager know what drives and motivates each member of your sales team and are they effective at providing it when needed?

9. Do you have confidence that the company's sales pipeline accurately reflects the future income opportunities from the sales efforts of your sales team?

10. Is there a clear and coherent sales strategy and plan that is being executed, reviewed consistently and tweaked when necessary?

11. Do your salespeople follow a documented, best practice and optimise sales process to ensure maximum effectiveness from each sales engagement?

12. Do you have a customer relationship management framework to capture the different sales activities and measure the appropriate KPIs for each sales rep, territory, or product?

13. Do you have visibility daily of a dashboard of key sales results and activities?

14. Do you have a programme of training and development, that is informed by a science-based sales competency assessment, for all the members of your sales team each year?

How did you check out? For how many of these questions was your answer a resounding YES? If the Yeses were less than 3, your concerns for the medium- to long-term viability of your business is well-founded.

In the best of times, when the economy is buoyant, when people have disposable income, and when the buyers are driving the sales process, it is possible to get by, even thrive, without the right sales people, sales management, sales process and systems.

That will no longer be the case in 2020 and the foreseeable future.

The sales organisation that is built on sand, that is, guessing, hoping and gut feeling, will fail.

The organisation with the right infrastructure (right people, leadership, process, systems, strategies, recruiting framework and learning ethos) will have the best chance to grow, succeed and lead their industries.

Duane Lue-Fung is an award-winning entrepreneur and is the founder & chairman of the Caribbean's #1 sales development company, Think Grow Lead. For more insights on sales training, sales recruiting and sales outsourcing please visit TGL's website. www.tgltrainers.com/ www.tglsalesschool.com or email me your comments at topsalesguruja@gmail.com