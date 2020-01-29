Taxi operators to go cashless with new Zypps platform

Jamaicans will soon begin to see a significant change in taxi services, primarily in the way rides are scheduled and paid for by passengers and taxi operators.

This change, aimed at gaining better service delivery, arises from a deal brokered between Transport Operators Development Sustainable Service (TODSS) and technology company Zyleck Jamaica Limited.

Members of TODSS are now preparing for full integration of the online Zypps platform to manage all transactional processes of daily taxi operations, and to bring more real time visibility into procedures for improved security and safety.

With this online system, commuters ( Zypps riders) will need to book their rides ahead of time either on the Zypps app or through the Zypps call centre, and or service agents across the country.

Commuters will purchase the service using the Zypps prepaid card or their debit cards. Customers will also be able to acquire and reload Zypps prepaid cards at all Paymaster locations throughout the country. The 20-year agreement between Zyleck Jamaica Limited (Zypps creator) and TODSS provides a sustainable technological solution to address the current national transportation problem.

STRATEGIC

The partnership enables both companies to be strategically equipped to address the transportation needs for economic development and population growth. General manager of Zyleck Jamaica, Melissa Bonnick-Anderson hailed the partnership as a significant one.

“The partnership is structured to bring about order, safety, efficiency and sustainable development toward promoting commerce and growing revenue for transport operators,” she explained.

Bonnick-Anderson pointed out that the system being introduced is a transportation marketplace that all operators can be a part of, without feeling disenfranchised.

She said the intelligent-built system can also collect separate tiered revenue streams from visitors to the island who use the marketplace for scheduled rides.

For his part, Egerton Newman, president of TODSS, praised the union between his organisation and Zyleck, saying it is supportive of the Ministry of Transportation's push to solve the immediate crisis in the transport sector.

According to Newman, “We will be emphasising this technological approach to solve the problem [transport issues and challenges facing Jamaica] consistent with the Government's 2030 vision for Jamaica. A focus of this technological approach is to make road safety a priority and responsibility for all, while allowing all operators to earn a more decent income stream at a lower cost on a more equitable basis.”

REMITTANCE OF

In support of the Government of Jamaica's transport regulations, traffic management, and infrastructure administrative costs, the Zyleck/TODSS agreement makes provision for fees that will be remitted to the Government in support of the co-sponsored research project. Furthermore, under this agreement, transport operators are presented with the opportunity to work less and earn more through guaranteed rides throughout the work window.

Additionally, transport companies have earning potential of a five per cent commission from each ride, when the current manual radio dispatching system used by such operators is replaced with Zyleck- supplied Android tablets equipped with unlimited data connectivity for automated dispatching.

Zyleck offers drivers the opportunity to become part owners of the Zypps transportation marketplace, with a 10% stake in the platform as part of their TODSS network membership benefit.

Drivers will have the autonomy to choose their designated start and end times and decide on their specified routes.