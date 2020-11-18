TechBeach Retreat Lab to enable digital shift for businesses

Large corporations, Government and start-ups in the Caribbean are poised to benefit from the curricula of the 2021 TechBeach Retreat (TBR) Lab designed to drive innovation and enable a digital shift for businesses in the region.

Speaking at the recent 2021 launch event tech entrepreneur Kirk Anthony Hamilton, a co-founder of TechBeach Inc, said that outside of connecting people and organisations in the technological ecosystem, the retreat aims to mobilise a tech movement. One geared towards empowering regional businesses to prepare for the new digital economy.

“The TBR network has become even more relevant during this time. Based on the challenges and opportunities presented ,by COVID-19, large organisations are looking more to tech companies and innovative start-ups to assist in helping them shape the new digital economy and also as a means of diversifying their existing operations,” Hamilton said.

The TBR Lab comprises entrepreneurs, corporate innovators and Government, which are coordinated through Accelerators — designed to equip organisations including start-ups in the region with the access and resources they need, to significantly propel their growth trajectory. Partners include: Google Launchpad, Shopify, Hubspot, Stripe and Amazon Web Services.

“We have built an active community with Techeach Retreat, providing a nexus for the global tech ecosystem to connect the best companies and minds in the world with undiscovered talent and opportunities, for a more inclusive future,” Hamilton added.

TechBeach and its founding partners, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and the Toronto-based DMZ and an almost 50-member strong TBR Lab Advisory Board, remain the driving force behind the network's varied projects.

According to Therese Turner-Jones, IDB general manager for Caribbean country department and Jamaica, technological engagement can really help to combat many of the challenges in the region.

“The challenges are real and they are urgent, notwithstanding COVID-19, there are now significant opportunities for technology businesses to provide technical services to those who did not embrace digitalisation. Cutting-edge technology is essential in navigating the new normal and the delivery of products and services. It will also make businesses more efficient, cost–effective productive and profitable. The digital revelation promoted by TBR Lab is essential to the innovation needed to confront the challenges,” she said.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz, who also spoke at the launch event, said that the region's future survival depended on the embracing of digital transformation to drive information communication technologies (ICT) prospects for the region.

“If we can harness the tremendous potential of technology, then our economies will dramatically improve. Service to our people in areas such as education, health care, business and commerce would be efficient and seamless. This would make the Caribbean an even more appealing destination for investor and businesses,” he said.